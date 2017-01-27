27/01/17
21:45
Scotland: Premiership
Aberdeen
3 : 0
Dundee
Finished
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 20,897. Distance: 107km. Sidelined Players: DUNDEE - O DEA DARREN (Susp.), MCPAKE JAMES (Injured).
29'
Jack Ryan
1 - 0
45'
Mcginn Niall
2 - 0
Etxabeguren Julen
65'
Bakhtaoui Faissal
Etxabeguren Julen 69'
73'
Shinnie Graeme
80'
Mcginn Niall
3 - 0
82'
Christie Ryan
Hayes Jonny
84'
Storey Miles
Rooney Adam
88'
Wright Scott
McGinn Niall
