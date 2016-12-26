26/12/16
10:50
Australia: A-League
Adelaide United FC
0 : 4
Sydney FC
2nd Half
- 90:00+
Kick off delayed. Venue: Coopers Stadium. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 17,000.
Jurman Matthew
25'
0 - 1
Holosko Filip
34'
0 - 2
Brosque Alex
53'
Ninkovic Milos
60'
0 - 3
Grant Rhyan
64'
0 - 4
Brosque Alex
66'
67'
Kitto Ryan
Carrusca Marcelo
67'
Regan Taylor
Rocca Iacopo
Ibini-Isei Bernie
Ninkovic Milos 69'
ONeill Brandon
Brillante Joshua 74'
Simon Matt
Brosque Alex 78'
81'
Mileusnic Nikola
Navarro Sergio
O Neill Brandon
89'
