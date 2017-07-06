|06/07/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|AIK Stockholm
|4 : 0
|KI Klaksvik
|1st Half - 26:34
|First leg (0-0).
Venue: Friends Arena, Stockholm. MATCH SUMMARY : AIK qualified for the UEFA Europa League by finishing 2016 runners up in Sweden. KI Klaksvik finished 2nd in the Faroe League Winners play Zeljeznicar (BIH) or Zeta (MNE) in 2nd qualifying round. Referee : Laurent Kopriwa (LUX).
Assistant referees : David Mateus Santos (LUX) & Gilles Francois Becker (LUX).
Fourth official : Christop