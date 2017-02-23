|23/02/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 32
|APOEL
|0 : 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|1st Half - 06:24
|First leg (2-3).
Venue: GSP Stadium. Referee : Vladislav Bezborodov (RUS).
Assistant referees : Valeri Danchenko (RUS) & Maksim Gavrilin (RUS).
Fourth official : Andrey Vereteshkin (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : APOEL are unbeaten in 6 European home games this season (W5 D1).
Athletic are without a win in 3 European away games (D1 L2).
Aritz Aduriz has 7 goals in six UEFA Europa League ties this year comp