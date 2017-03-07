|07/03/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Round 16
|Arsenal FC
|1 : 1
|Bayern Munich
|2nd Half - 58:29
|First leg (1-5).
Venue: Arsenal Stadium. Referee : Tasos Sidiropoulos (GRE).
Assistant referees : Damianos Efthimiadis (GRE) & Polychronis Kostaras (GRE).
Fourth official : Lazaros Dimitriadis (GRE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Arsenal must retrieve 5-1 1st leg defeat to reach first quarter-final since 2010. Thiago (2).
Only 3 teams have ever overturned a 4 goal 1st leg loss. Bayern last lost in round of 16 i