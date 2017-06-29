|29/06/17
|17:20
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|AS Trencin
|2 : 1
|Torpedo Kutaisi
|2nd Half - 62:56
|First leg. Venue: Mestsky, Trencin. Referee : Tim Marshall (NIR).
Assistant referees : Paul Robinson (NIR) & Georgios Argyropoulos (NIR).
Fourth official : Steven Taylor (NIR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Trencín qualified for the UEFA Europa League by finishing 4th in Slovakia. Torpedo reached Georgia bronze play offs in last season. Winners play Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv in 2nd qualifying round.