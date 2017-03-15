|15/03/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Round 16
|Atletico Madrid
|0 : 0
|Bayer Leverkusen
|1st Half - 26:06
|First leg (4-2).
Venue: Estadio Vicente Calderon. Referee : Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Assistant referees : Anton Averianov (RUS) & Tikhon Kalugin (RUS).
Fourth official : Igor Demeshko (RUS).
MATCH SUMMARY : ATLETICO beat LEVERKUSEN on penalties in 2014/15 round of 16. ATLETICO MADRID wion their last 7 two-legged ties against German sides. LEVERKUSEN have never won a round of 16 tie.