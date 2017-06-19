|19/06/17
|17:00
|World (FIFA): Confederations Cup - Group Stage
|Australia
|0 : 1
|Germany
|1st Half - 39:05
|Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi. Referee: Mark GEIGER (USA) Assistant Referees : Joe FLETCHER (CAN) & C.J. MORGANTE (USA).
Fourth official: Wilmar ROLDÁN (COL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Germany won 4-3 when the 2 sides met at the 2005 tournament. Australia have suffered just 1 defeat in their last 19 competitive fixtures. Trio of world champions Shkodran Mustafi, Matthias Ginter and Julian Draxler playing in