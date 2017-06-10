|10/06/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Azerbaijan
|0 : 0
|Northern Ireland
|Half Time
|Venue: Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium, Baku. Referee : Javier Estrada (ESP).
Assistant referees : Miguel Martínez (ESP) & Teodoro Sobrino (ESP).
Fourth official: Alejandro Hernandez (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY : Nort Ireland 2nd, 5 points off Germany. Azerbaijan 3rd, 3 points further adrift. North Ireland won 4-0 in Belfast in November 2016. Visitors have let in just 2 goals in 5 games.