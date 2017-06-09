|09/06/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|0 : 0
|Greece
|2nd Half - 46:08
|Venue: Stadion Bilino polje, Zenica. Referee : Nicola Rizzoli (ITA).
Assistant referees : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA) & Lorenzo Manganelli (ITA).
Fourth official : Marco Guida (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : 3rd placed Bosnia&Herz. 1 point behind their opponents. Greece equalised in the 95th minute in the reverse fixture on 13 November 2016. Bosnia&Herz. have won all 3 Group H home games. Greece have drawn the