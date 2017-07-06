|06/07/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|Coleraine FC
|0 : 0
|Haugesund
|1st Half - 12:44
|First leg (0-7).
Venue: The Showgrounds, Coleraine. MATCH SUMMARY : Coleraine finished 3rd in North Ireland. Haugesund qualified for the UEFA Europa League by finishing 4th in Norway in 2016. Winners play Lech Poznan (POL) or Pelister (MKD) in 2nd qualifying round. Referee :Carlos Xistra (POR).
Assistant referees : Rui Teixeira (POR) & Bruno Alves Jesus (POR).
Fourth official : Joao Pinheiro (POR)