|06/07/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|Derry City
|0 : 1
|FC Midtjylland
|1st Half - 11:30
|First leg (1-6).
Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo. MATCH SUMMARY : Derry City qualified by finishing 3rd in Irish Premier Division. Midtjylland won Denmark UEFA Europa League play off. Winners play Ferencvaros or Jelgava in 2nd qualifying round. Referee : Rade Obrenovic (SVN).
Assistant referees : Tomislav Pospeh (SVN) & Grega Kordez (SVN).
Fourth official : Dragoslav Peric (SVN).