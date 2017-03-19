19/03/17
14:30
Germany: 2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden
2 : 0
SV Sandhausen
Finished
Venue: DDV Stadion. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 32,066.
29'
Berko Erich
1 - 0
30'
Muller Fabian
Klingmann Philipp
40'
Derstroff Julian
Vollmann Korbinian 62'
Lukasik Daniel
Kulovits Stefan 67'
Derstroff Julian
68'
73'
Stefaniak Marvin
Lambertz Andreas
Kuhn Moritz
Klingmann Philipp 75'
79'
Heise Philip
2 - 0
80'
Konrad Manuel
Aosman Aias
85'
Testroet Pascal
Kutschke Stefan
87'
Stefaniak Marvin
