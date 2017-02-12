12/02/17
13:30
Iran: Persian Gulf Cup
Esteghlal FC
3 : 2
Persepolis FC
Finished
Kick off delayed. Venue: Azadi. Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 95,225.
0 - 1
Rafiei Soroush
5'
18'
Esmaeili Farshid
1 - 1
20'
Ghorbani Ali
2 - 1
23'
Ebrahimi Omid
27'
Robson De Paula
Straws Hussein
39'
44'
Rezaei Kaveh
3 - 1
82'
Esmaeili Farshid
Hosseini Jalal
90'+1
90'+1
Rahmati Mehdi
3 - 2
Hosseini Jalal
90'+3
90'+3
Rahmati Mehdi
90'+4
