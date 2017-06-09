|09/06/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Estonia
|0 : 1
|Belgium
|2nd Half - 48:50
|Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn. Referee : John Beaton (SCO).
Assistant referees : Alan Mulvanny (SCO) & Graeme Stewart (SCO).
Fourth officialBobby Madden (SCO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Unbeaten Group H leaders Belgium won the reverse fixture 8-1. Mertens and Lukaku both scored 2 against Estonia on 13 November 2016. Belgium are unbeaten in 7 matches. Estonia, on 4 points, drew 0-0 with Cyprus last time ou