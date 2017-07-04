|04/07/17
|19:30
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Europa Fc
|1 : 2
|The New Saints
|2nd Half - 52:58
|First leg (2-1).
Venue: Estadio Algarve, Faro Loule. MATCH SUMMARY : Europa earned 1st two legged victory in last seasons UEFA Europa League. Europa lifted 1st Gibraltar league title in 65 years in 2016/17. TNS reached 2nd qualifying round in each of last 5 seasons. Winner face Croatian title holders Rijeka in 2nd round. Referee : Lawrence Visser (BEL).
Assistant referees : Jo de Weirdt (BEL) & Ka