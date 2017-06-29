|29/06/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|FC Midtjylland
|5 : 1
|Derry City
|2nd Half - 81:07
|First leg. Venue: Arena Herning, Herning. Referee : Markus Hameter (AUT).
Assistant referees : Andreas Witschnigg (AUT) & Roland Riedel (AUT).
Fourth official : Andreas Heiss (AUT).
MATCH SUMMARY : Midtjylland won Denmark UEFA Europa League play off. Derry City qualified by finishing 3rd in Irish Premier Division. Winners play Ferencvaros or Jelgava in 2nd qualifying round.