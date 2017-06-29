|29/06/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|FC Olimpia Balti
|2 : 0
|FK Sarajevo
|2nd Half - 50:07
|First leg. Venue: Stadionul Zimbru, Chisinau. Referee : Alexandros Aretopoulos (GRE).
Assistant referees : Ioannis Toumpakaris (GRE) & Iordanis Dimitriadis (GRE).
Fourth official : Anastasios Papapetrou (GRE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Zaria Balti finished 4th in Moldovan First Division. Sarajevo qualified by coming 3rd in Bosnia & Herz. Winners will play Apollon Limassol in 2nd qualifying round.