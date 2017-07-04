|04/07/17
|20:30
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|FC Santa Coloma
|0 : 0
|Alashkert
|1st Half - 09:31
|First leg (0-1).
Venue: Estadi Comunal, Andorra la Vella. MATCH SUMMARY : Santa Coloma looking to win only their 2nd European tie. Santa Coloma won 4th straight league title in 2016/17. Alashkert reached 2nd qualifying round for 1st time last year. Winners play Belarus BATE Borisov in 2nd round. Referee : Sven Bindels (LUX).
Assistant referees : Claude Ries (LUX) & Ricardo Morais (LUX).
