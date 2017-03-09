|09/03/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|FC Schalke 04
|1 : 1
|Bor. Monchengladbach
|2nd Half - 47:56
|First leg. Venue: Arena AufSchalke. Referee : Bjorn Kuipers (NED).
Assistant referees : Sander van Roekel (NED) & Erwin Zeinstra (NED).
Fourth official : Charles Schaap (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : SCHALKE & GLADBACH met for 100th time in Bundesliga on Saturday, GLADBACH won 4-2. SCHALKE lost only all-German UEFA with MAGDEBURG in 1977/78 UEFA Cup 2nd round. GLADBACH European record vs German clubs: W9