|11/06/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Finland
|0 : 0
|Ukraine
|Half Time
|Venue: Tampere Stadium, Tampere. Referee : Alon Yefet (ISR).
Assistant referees : Danny Krasikow (ISR) & Amihay Yehoshua Mozes (ISR).
Fourth official : Erez Papir (ISR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ukraine 3rd in Group I, 5 points off leaders Croatia. Finland 5th with just 1 point from 5 games. Ukraine won 1-0 in Odessa in November 2016. Sidelined Players: FINLAND - Paulus Arajuuri, Alexander Ring (Susp.).