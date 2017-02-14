14/02/17
21:45
England: Championship
Fulham FC
3 : 2
Nottingham Forest
Finished
Venue: Craven Cottage. Turf: Grass (Fibrelastic).
Capacity: 25,700.
0 - 1
Kasami Pajtim
2'
28'
Madl Michael
Sigurdsson Ragnar
30'
Cairney Tom
1 - 1
33'
Piazon Lucas
2 - 1
2 - 2
Brereton Ben
47'
64'
Kebano Neeskens
Ayite Floyd
66'
Madl Michael
72'
Hobbs Jack (o.g.)
3 - 2
Clough Zach
Tshibola Aaron 78'
Vaughan David
Kasami Pajtim 79'
80'
Mcdonald Kevin
84'
Parker Scott
Aluko Sone
Assombalonga Britt
Pinillos Daniel 85'
Fox Danny
90'+2
