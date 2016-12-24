24/12/16
14:30
Scotland: Premiership
Hamilton Academical
0 : 3
Celtic FC
Finished
Venue: New Douglas Park. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 6,018.
Mcgregor Callum
26'
35'
Mcmann Scott
39'
Devlin Michael
0 - 1
Griffiths Leigh
41'
Dembele Moussa
Griffiths Leigh 46'
Mcgregor Callum
47'
Bitton Nir
Roberts Patrick 50'
50'
Donati Massimo
0 - 2
Armstrong Stuart
54'
55'
Brophy Eamonn
Redmond Daniel
73'
Akol Alexandre
Bingham Rakish
Forrest James
Sinclair Scott 76'
0 - 3
Dembele Moussa
84'
