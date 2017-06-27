|27/06/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Hibernians FC
|1 : 0
|FC Infonet
|2nd Half - 67:18
|First leg. Venue: Hibernians Stadium, Paola. Referee : Fedayi San (SUI).
Assistant referees : Stephane De Almeida (SUI) & Carmine Sangiovanni (SUI).
Fourth official : Sascha Amhof (SUI).
MATCH SUMMARY : Hibernians and FC Infonet meet for 1st time in Paola. Hibernians won 12th Maltese Premier League title in 2016/17. Hibernians have never gone further than 2nd. qualifying round. FC Infonet won thei