|11/06/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Iceland
|0 : 0
|Croatia
|2nd Half - 53:18
|Venue: Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik. Referee : Alberto Undiano Mallenco (ESP).
Assistant referees : Roberto Alonso (ESP) & Javier Rodriguez (ESP).
Fourth official : Carlos Gomez (ESP).
MATCH SUMMARY : Croatia 3 points clear at top of Group I. Iceland 2nd and chasing 1st World Cup qualification. Croatia beat Iceland 2-0 in Zagreb in November 2-18. Croatia 5 games unbeaten against Iceland (W4).