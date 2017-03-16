|16/03/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|Manchester United
|0 : 0
|FC Rostov
|1st Half - 09:17
|First leg (1-1).
Venue: Old Trafford. Referee : Gediminas Ma¿eika (LTU).
Assistant referees : Vytautas Simkus (LTU) & Vytenis Kazlauskas (LTU).
Fourth official : Dovydas Suziedėlis (LTU).
MATCH SUMMARY : MAN UTD unbeaten against Russian visitors at Old Trafford (W1 D3) . MAN UTD won all 4 home games in this season competition, scoring 12 goals. ROSTOV not won in last 5 European away games (