|09/06/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Netherlands
|2 : 0
|Luxembourg
|2nd Half - 48:17
|Venue: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam. Referee : Bartosz Frankowski (POL).
Assistant referees : Radosław Siejka (POL) & Michal Obukowicz (POL).
Fourth official : Krzysztof Jakubik (POL).
MATCH SUMMARY : Netherlands 4th in Group A, Luxembourg bottom. Netherlands won 3-1 in Luxembourg in November 2016. Danny Blind dismissed after 2-0 loss in Bulgaria. Luxembourg 11 games without a win, losing 10