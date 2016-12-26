26/12/16
08:35
Australia: A-League
Newcastle Jets FC
2 : 2
Wellington Phoenix
Finished
Start of second half delayed. Venue: Hunter Stadium. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 33,000.
0 - 1
Barbarouses Kosta
35'
46'
Nordstrand Morten
Clut Devante
48'
Hoole Andrew
1 - 1
1 - 2
Finkler Guilherme
50'
Tratt Jacob
52'
54'
Koutroumbis John
Boogaard Nigel
62'
Nabbout Andrew
2 - 2
Watson Hamish
Doyle Thomas 68'
73'
Ugarkovic Steven
Ridenton Matthew
Finkler Guilherme 82'
86'
Koutroumbis Johnny
87'
Leilei Ma
Brown Wayne
Lowry Ryan
Parkhouse Adam 87'
