|09/03/17
|22:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1 : 0
|Besiktas
|2nd Half - 45:00
|First leg. Venue: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis. Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED).
Assistant referees : Mario Diks (NED) & Hessel Steegstra (NED).
Fourth official : Jan Vries (NED).
MATCH SUMMARY : OLYMPIAKOS won 2-1 in 2015 friendly. BESIKTAS triumphed 1-0 in August 2016 rematch. OLYMPIAKOS beat OSMANLISPOR 3-0 on aggregate in round of 32. OLYMPIAKOS home record against Turkish clubs: W1 D1. Teams we