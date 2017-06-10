|10/06/17
|20:45
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Poland
|1 : 0
|Romania
|2nd Half - 50:14
|Venue: Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw. Referee : Ruddy Buquet (FRA).
Assistant referees : Frederic Cano (FRA) & Guillaume Debart (FRA).
Fourth official : Nicolas Rainville (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Poland is 6 points clear atop Group E. Lewandowski has scored in 10 straight qualifiers. Romania 4th, 7 points behind hosts. Lewandowski 1 goal away from Top Goalscorer Ronaldo. Poland won 3-0 in Bucharest in No