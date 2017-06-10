|10/06/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): UEFA Qualification - First Round (Group Stage)
|Scotland
|0 : 0
|England
|Half Time
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow. Referee : Paolo Tagliavento (ITA).
Assistant referees : Matteo Passeri (ITA) & Alessandro Costanzo (ITA).
Fourth official : Paolo Valeri (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Scotland & England meeting for 115th time. England top Group F with 4 point cushion. England won 3-0 when teams met at Wembley. England have not conceded in their 5 fixtures. Scotland won 1-0 at home to Sloveni