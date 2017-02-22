|22/02/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Round 16
|Sevilla
|1 : 0
|Leicester City
|2nd Half - 53:03
|Missed Penalty for SEVILLA at 14th min. by CORREA JOAQUIN. First leg. Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Referee : Clement Turpin (FRA).
Assistant referees : Cyril Gringore (FRA) & Nicolas Danos (FRA).
Fourth official : Hicham Zakrani (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sevilla have lost both their previous round of 16 ties. Leicester have never played in Europe after Christmas. 2nd in England on 14/03/2017