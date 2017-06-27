|27/06/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|The New Saints
|1 : 1
|Europa Fc
|2nd Half - 69:01
|First leg. Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry. Referee : Barbeno Luca (SMR).
Assistant referees : Francesco Lunardon (SMR) & Salvatore Tuttifrutti (SMR).
Fourth official : Raffaele Delvecchio (SMR).
MATCH SUMMARY : TNS take on Europa for the 1st time. TNS have reached 2nd qualifying round in each of last 5 seasons. TNS won 6 successive Welsh title in 2016/17. Europa lifted first Gibraltarian league title