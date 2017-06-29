|29/06/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - First Qualifying Round
|Valletta FC
|1 : 0
|Folgore
|Half Time
|First leg. Venue: Hibernians Stadium, Paola. Referee : Denis Scherbakov (BLR).
Assistant referees : Andrei Getikov (BLR) & Evgeni Romanov (BLR).
Fourth official : Viktor Shimusik (BLR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Valletta qualified for the UEFA Europa League by finishing 4th in Malta. Folgore qualified losing semi finalists in the San Marino championship. Winners play Utrecht in 2nd qualifying round.