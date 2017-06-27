|27/06/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Vikingur Gota
|1 : 1
|Trepca 89
|2nd Half - 70:08
|First leg. Venue: Torsvollur, Torshavn. Referee : Juri Frischer (EST).
Assistant referees : Dmitri Vinogradov (EST) & Aron Harsing (EST).
Fourth official : Kristo Tohver (EST).
MATCH SUMMARY : Vikingur 1st UEFA Champions League appearance since 1998. Vikingur won Faroe title for 1st time in 2016. Vikingur have not won any of last 4 European home games (D1 L3).
Trepca 1st European match.