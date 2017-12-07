|07/12/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|1899 Hoffenheim
|1 : 0
|Ludogorets
|2nd Half - 46:42
|Venue: Wirsol Rhein Neckar Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 30,150.
Referee : Orel Grinfeld (ISR).
Assistant referees : Danny Krasikow (ISR) & Roy Hassan (ISR).
Fourth official : Amihay Yehoshua Mozes (ISR).
MATCH SUMMARY : Hoffenheim are out, Ludogorets sure to qualify with a draw. Ludogorets can lose & qualify if Basaksehir drop points. Ludogorets finish top if they win & Braga do not.