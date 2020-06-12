Livescore Match Center
12/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
1899 Hoffenheim
0 : 2
RB Leipzig
Half Time
3'
Diadie Samassekou
0 - 1
8'
0 - 2
Daniel Olmo
9'
0 - 3
Daniel Olmo
11'
Lukas Klostermann
26'
33'
Steven Zuber
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
6
12
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
8
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement