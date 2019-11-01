Livescore Match Center
01/11/19
22:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
1899 Hoffenheim
2 : 0
SC Paderborn 07
1st Half
- 17:05
2'
Robert Skov
1 - 0
15'
Pavel Kaderabek
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
5
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
