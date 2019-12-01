Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aalborg
1 : 1
Hobro
Finished
0 - 1
Rasmus Thelander (Own Goal)
5'
9'
Tom Van Weert
1 - 1
Rasmus Minor Petersen
72'
Anel Ahmedhodzic
78'
Edgar Babayan
88'
90'
Rasmus Thelander
Oliver Thychosen
90'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
11
Blocked Shots
0
7
Corner Kicks
3
5
Counter Attacks
4
37
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
16
18
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
13
0
Offsides
2
65%
Ball Possession
35%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
16
2
Medical Treatment
6
1
Yellow Cards
4
