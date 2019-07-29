29/07/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aalborg
3 : 0
Silkeborg
2nd Half
- 68:32
Frederik Alves Ibsen
8'
21'
Tom Van Weert
1 - 0
39'
Tom Van Weert
2 - 0
41'
Mikkel Kaufmann
3 - 0
Nicolai Vallys
53'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
4
Counter Attacks
0
25
Cross Attacks
24
7
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
8
3
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
1
13
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019