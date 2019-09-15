Livescore Match Center
15/09/19
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aarhus
2 : 0
Aalborg
1st Half
- 45:00+
6'
Mustapha Bundu
1 - 0
21'
Niklas Backman
35'
Mustapha Bundu
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
2
16
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
11
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019