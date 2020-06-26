Livescore Match Center
26/06/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
Aarhus
1 : 3
Aalborg
2nd Half
- 56:39
0 - 1
Rasmus Thelander
38'
0 - 2
Tom Van Weert
40'
0 - 3
Iver Fossum
44'
45'+3
Jakob Ankersen
1 - 3
47'
Benjamin Hvidt
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
2
14
Cross Attacks
20
9
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
3
7
Goal Attempts
8
0
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
6
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
0
