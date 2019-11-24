Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aarhus
2 : 0
Brondby
2nd Half
- 72:54
Sigurd Rosted
21'
32'
Mustapha Bundu
1 - 0
Andreas Maxsoe
35'
66'
Patrick Mortensen
2 - 0
Anthony Jung
68'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
5
14
Cross Attacks
14
10
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
3
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
20
Throwins
14
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
