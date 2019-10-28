Livescore Match Center
28/10/19
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aarhus
0 : 1
FC Copenhagen
1st Half
- 28:14
0 - 1
Dame N'doye
17'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
