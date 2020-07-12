Livescore Match Center
12/07/20
21:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Championship Playoff
Aarhus
1 : 0
FC Midtjylland
1st Half
- 12:38
8'
Patrick Mortensen
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
3
0
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
0
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
