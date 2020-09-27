Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superliga
Aarhus
0 : 1
Odense
1st Half
- 18:38
4'
Albert Groenbaek
1 - 0
Jeppe Tverskov
6'
1 - 1
Issam Jebali
9'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
3
4
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
5
2
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
