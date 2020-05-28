Livescore Match Center
28/05/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Aarhus
0 : 0
Randers FC
1st Half
- 10:59
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
