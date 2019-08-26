Livescore Match Center
26/08/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
0 : 2
Aalborg
1st Half
- 15:16
0 - 1
Lucas Andersen
10'
0 - 2
Jores Okore
13'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
8
2
Fouls
0
0
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
