24/02/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
0 : 1
Aarhus
1st Half
- 21:14
0 - 1
Patrick Mortensen
14'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
11
3
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
0%
Ball Possession
0%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
advertisement