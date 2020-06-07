Livescore Match Center
07/06/20
18:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
1 : 1
Brondby
2nd Half
- 50:57
0 - 1
Anthony Jung
18'
51'
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
16
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
